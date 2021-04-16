Still an umbrella day, Friday will be the drier day of the next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Stationary front is draped over North Florida and this will be the trigger for rounds of showers/downpours through Monday.

The good news? Friday, will be the “drier” day of the next SIX days.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., hazy sunny skies will dominate through Friday. Winds will be onshore and cooler winds, highs will only be in the 70s. Showers will be possible, mainly in the southern counties, these will be mainly after 3 p.m. These will not be severe and only isolated downpours are expected.

Friday evening looks good, generally dry.

Yet, after midnight, Saturday morning, forecast models are developing a large area of downpours, with some lightning. These downpours will stretch across North Florida and Southeastern Georgia. Amounts could be interesting, maybe more than an inch. These rains will likely end before 10 a.m. After this round there will be a “pause” and there could be many hours before the next round of rains develop. Most likely, late Saturday night light rains will develop and remain showery throughout Sunday.

Ad

Sunday won’t be a washout, as there will only be light to moderate showers. Yet, the showers will be present throughout the day. High temperatures will be held down by clouds/showers, highs basically in the 70s.

But wait! There is more!

The rain threat continues into mid week. More on the threat of mid week rains later.