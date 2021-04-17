Richard Nunn: My apologies for blown forecast for Light the City ride

My sincere apologies, a huge thank you, and congratulations!

Throughout my career, I strive for one thing above all else, accuracy. The smiles and laughs with the rest of the team are added treats for waking up so early. Friday, the one thing I aim for, reach for and try to provide missed the proverbial broad side of the barn.

First, my apologies to the hundreds of bikers for the Light the City ride and to anyone who had plans Friday night that changed due to rain. The first thing I do every day is review the climatology from the day before to compare my forecast. I track my forecast every day as I am my own worst critic. This morning I did not need the review as the wet clothes in my laundry were all the evidence I need.

If the old saying of “someone’s ears are burning when someone is talking about them,” was true, my ears would have been a five-alarm fire. It’s all right, I was mumbling things too as I took off my soaked clothes.

A quick look at yesterday:

3:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: I rode my motorcycle from home to work. In all honesty, it’s kind of freaky on the roads at 3 a.m. Dry roads and a cool morning. The models looked favorable for the ride, not the best, but favorable. The 30 percent chance of showers looked great. Better yet, it was matched by other models and our local guidance from the National Weather Service.

9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Still cloudy but mainly dry. Rode my motorcycle from Adamec Harley on Baymeadows to work, no rain gear required.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Cloudy, a few light showers and the forecast is on track. Not the best, but still mainly dry through our ride route.

Rain couldn't stop the Light the City Ride on Friday. (WJXT)

5 p.m. to Ugh!: The stalling front stalled too soon, showers turned to rain and my forecast, like the falling rain, was quickly going down the gutter. The radar was lighting up, the models were flipping and Future Cast on our Weather Authority app wasn’t showing a dry future. As we all compared our apps and radar someone said, it’s Florida, wait five minutes. We did wait. And waited and waited. Finally, a break. The rain lightened and the program began. The Honor Guard, the National Anthem, Sponsor recognition, a prayer, a safety briefing and we were ready to ride. You know the rest of the story. So, here is where the huge thank you begins.

Thank you to all of you who opened an umbrella or put on your rain gear. Thank you to those who braved less than ideal conditions for a local cause. Thank you to the volunteers and organizations who moved tables and chairs and stood in the rain directing traffic before during and after the event. Thank you to the men and women riding or driving the machines with the flashing lights. Thank you for making the route as safe as it could be.

The Light the City ride is on the only police escorted night ride in the city. (WJXT)

Congratulations to the men who, after an off-key, dog howling, choral performance, earned their wings and are now part of the Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office elite motor unit. I hope the miles that lie ahead of you are traveled safely. I look forward to the guided miles ahead and future events for local causes with Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation.

With the humbling reminder that Mother Nature doesn’t watch my forecast or care about computer models, I will continue to try and bring you the details of her best and her worst so you can plan your day.