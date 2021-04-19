Dry air moves in midweek with a brief warm up

Happy Monday!

Those across SE GA and NE FL either long or north of the I-10 corridor saw mostly sunny skies this afternoon - Yay! Through the evening we can expect a slight chance for a showers for those that are closest to Central Florida in our far southern counties.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s with light winds.

A Few clouds will make a comeback Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers mainly across NE FL. Models show the showers fading by dinnertime Tuesday evening before we slowly clear out. Those across SE GA will see a bit more sunshine during the day.

Tuesday afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s.

Sunny skies and highs in the low 80s make a comeback Wednesday with a beautiful day on the horizon.

Sunshine follows us through the end of the workweek before rain returns next weekend.