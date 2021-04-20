Nothing like the weekend rains, yet keep your umbrella nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weekend rains cleared out beautifully by lunch on Monday. Wall to wall blue skies all the way into the evening hours. Forecast models though, not so positive that those beautiful conditions will pick up Tuesday morning, like they left off on Monday evening.

Clouds are anticipated to roll over the entire area as we sleep Monday night, then as the day wears on, a few scattered showers will move across the area. Best chances of Tuesday rains will be in counties south of Jacksonville. Flagler, Putnam, Southern St. Johns and Southern Clay counties would be most likely to see these showers. Temperatures will be comfortable, with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs into the 70s. Winds will be easterly up to 15 mph.

Then we head to bed Tuesday night to wake up to mostly sunny skies and beautiful weather on Wednesday. A weak cold front will push through and this will help dry out the atmosphere, giving us sunny skies and milder temperatures in the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s. Nice!

That weak cool front will be just enough to chill our temperatures in the morning hours of Thursday and Friday. We could easily see morning lows in the upper 40s inland areas and 55° at area beaches.

This is a big deal as we are unlikely to see these kind of chilly temperatures again until this fall.

Weekend rains?

They are in the forecast, the good news is they should be scattered as afternoon highs will be back in the 80s.