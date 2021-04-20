Showers and storms develop today, Richard says open window days ahead

A cool start under partly cloudy skies. A few inland locations have developed light, patchy fog south of I-10. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the approaching front. Showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning and continue through late afternoon. Highest rain and thunderstorm chances will be across northeast Florida, mainly south of I-10. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along our southern counties.Wednesday brings a return of dry, sunny weather with increasing wind and warm temperatures. Wind will pick up behind the front, which will cause breezy conditions during the day.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with showers and storms mainly south of I-10. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s with showers and storms across northeast Florida, 30-50 percent with heaviest rain expect south of I-10. Clearing overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer! Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under clear skies. Sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s area wide. Wind, west 10-15 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 8.0

Looking ahead: Pleasant midweek changes will bring some open window days...

7am 54

8am 56

9am 65

10am 69

11am 71

12pm 74

3pm 76

4pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 70

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:54am

Sunset: 7:58 pm