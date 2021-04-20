Showers and storms develop today, Richard says open window days ahead

A cool start under partly cloudy skies. A few inland locations have developed light, patchy fog south of I-10. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the approaching front. Showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning and continue through late afternoon. Highest rain and thunderstorm chances will be across northeast Florida, mainly south of I-10. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along our southern counties.Wednesday brings a return of dry, sunny weather with increasing wind and warm temperatures. Wind will pick up behind the front, which will cause breezy conditions during the day.
Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with showers and storms mainly south of I-10. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s with showers and storms across northeast Florida, 30-50 percent with heaviest rain expect south of I-10. Clearing overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer! Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under clear skies. Sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s area wide. Wind, west 10-15 mph.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 8.0
Looking ahead: Pleasant midweek changes will bring some open window days...
7am 54
8am 56
9am 65
10am 69
11am 71
12pm 74
3pm 76
4pm 77
5pm 75
8pm 70
10pm 67
11pm 66
Sunrise: 6:54am
Sunset: 7:58 pm