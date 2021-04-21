Crew-2: NASA, SpaceX launch rescheduled

The mission to send astronauts to the International Space Station has been pushed back a day due to weather. NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled the launch of the Crew-2 mission for Friday morning.

Unfavorable weather conditions offshore along the flight path would have made any rescue attempt dangerous due to high winds and seas. Recovering the booster rockets in the Atlantic Ocean also requires favorable seas for the drone ship called “Of Course I Still Love You.”

Seas between 6-9 feet cover offshore recovery areas between central Florida and Virginia.

Even though excellent weather was expected at Kennedy Space Center for the original launch scheduled Thursday morning, the onsite weather will be even better Friday with waves expected to decrease in the recovery area offshore.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off at 5:49 a.m. Friday. The viewing from Jacksonville should be excellent due to pre-sunrise cloudfree skies.

Areas around the Cape could see an isolated shower in the lighter onshore breezes but the risk of cancellation due to weather is only 30%.

The crew on Friday’s launch will bring NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet to the space station at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

The return to Earth will bring back the last group of astronauts from Crew-1 on Wednesday, April 28.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, have spent 164 days in space.