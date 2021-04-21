Sunny, breezy and warm today, chilly tonight

Patchy fog and low clouds will clear shortly after sunrise this morning. A warm, sunny, and dry day is expected across the area. Breezy west/northwest 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow under high pressure it’s another dry and sunny day with less wind. Onshore, breezy conditions along the beaches and slightly cooler. Light winds Thursday night, mostly clear skies, another night of cool temperatures.

A colder airmass arrives tonight with an anticipated temperature drop of 35 to 40 degrees from today’s afternoon highs. Thursday morning lows in the 40s and a 24-hour temperature change could be ranked in the Top 10 all-time record 24 hour temperature changes for April.

Jacksonville FL (JAX) - 46F drop from 4pm (83F) on 4/8 to 7am (37F) on 4/9 in 2000

Gainesville FL (GNV) - 42F drop from 5pm (81F) on 4/8 to 7am (39F)on 4/9 in 2000

St Simons Island (SSI)- 40F drop from 4pm (80F) on 4/8 to 7am (40F)on 4/9 in 2000

Sunny skies and open windows Friday, as high pressure sticks around through the day. Cloudy skies develop ahead of the next frontal system, late. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Friday night in SE GA as a warm front lifts northeast across the area from the Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer! Sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Wind, West 10-15 mph. Much cooler overnight tonight.

Thursday: A chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide. Sunny and cool with highs in the 70s inland, 60s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 8.2

Looking ahead: Showers, storms return late Friday, Saturday, linger through the weekend.

7am 57

8am 60

9am 67

10am 72

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 83

4pm 84

5pm 83

8pm 75

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:53am

Sunset: 7:58 pm