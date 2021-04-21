Tomorrow morning will feel like winter returned

Today has been nice with sunny skies and warm westerly breezes pushing temps into the low 80s. Change is coming which will have you dressing with jackets tomorrow morning.

A front passing through tonight sends temperatures into the lower 40s in southern Georgia and middle 40s west of the St. Johns River in Florida. Areas from Jax to the coast stay in the upper 50s.

This late season cool down has some power which could be one of our area’s 10 largest 24 hour temperature swings on record for April.

It leaves us in the 60s most of Thursday with a brief period in the 70s Friday afternoon. Gusty winds 15-20 from the north keep us from getting much warmer.

Its just a one day chill down since we warm up Friday with 80s returning over the weekend. Rain is possible Saturday night but clears early Sunday morning with increasing sunshine during the day.