Nice dry weather sticking around

Skies are mostly sunny and we are enjoying a nice stretch of dry weather. Highs in the low 80s this afternoon will dip quickly into the upper 60s after 7 pm.

By sunrise temps will range from the upper 60s at the coast to low 60s inland with only some patchy fog.

Wednesday will see the clear skies becoming partly cloudy by afternoon as highs climb to the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Much warmer Thursday with showers, storms possible Friday, this weekend.

It appears Saturday could have rain much of the day with a sunnier Sunday.