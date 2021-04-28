Time to get outside our comfort zone

Temperatures have been held in check with comfortable low 80s. This will change as heat builds to 90 the next couple days.

Tonight will be dry and pleasant with temps in the 70s before dipping into the upper 60s at the coast to low 60s inland by sunrise.

Southeasterly winds shift to southerly tonight adding a little extra boost to the temperatures.

Thursday looks partly cloudy by afternoon as highs climb to near 90 inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Heat sticks Friday with 90s and a few isolated showers.

The weekend brings a break in the heat as clouds and winds switch from the SW to NE. The difference will result in a drop in daytime highs into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chance of rain and isolated storms.