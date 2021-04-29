A test of summer heat

Temperatures are pushing to the upper 80s inland today and this will shape up to be a test for a longer play on 90 degree heat all next week.

For now look for two hot days before Saturdays pullback into the 70s with extra clouds and breeze.

Tonight will be dry and warm for the Jags Draft party. Temps will be in the mid 80s with a dip into the 70s after 9 pm.

A cold front approaches Friday evening with a chance for spotty afternoon and evening showers tomorrow Temps jump to near 90 with a warm SW breeze picking up to 15 mph.

The weekend brings a break in the heat as clouds and winds switch behind the front to the NE. Any showers Saturday will likely be before sunrise as skies turn mostly sunny through the day.

Sunday a warm front bounces back our way with temps in the low to mid 80s and a chance for evening showers or isolated storms.