Here comes the heat, Richard says above normal temperatures settle over the River City

Dry and hot today. Patchy fog in the early morning hours for inland areas, south of I-10. Above normal temperatures for today.

Still hot tomorrow with increasing cloud cover and showers. Rain chances increase across inland SE GA by midday and then NE FL through the afternoon, early evening as the front stalls south of I-10. There still looks to be enough instability to support isolated t’storms, but does not favor severe storms. Rain chances fade around midnight followed by clearing skies.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot! Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to 80s along our beaches. Mild under clear skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: The heat continues! Patchy fog and a warm start with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms possible, 20-30 percent. Showers will start across southeast Georgia around noon, then moving across northeast Florida after 2pm, ending around midnight. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind W 10-15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.

Looking ahead: Models are coming together. Showers possible Friday, afternoon, evening. Saturday, scattered showers with isolated storms, afternoon, evening followed by clearing. Partly cloudy Sunday.

Pollen: 7.1 Bayberry, Oak, Grass

7am 63

8am 65