Evening rain chance, seasonal weekend on tap

Happy Fri-yay! After a toasty afternoon we are preparing for a cold front to sink south tonight increasing our chance for brief (20% chance) scattered showers.

We’ll dry out again overnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s with winds northwest 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be slightly cooler behind the front with highs in the upper 70s low 80s. Our skies will remain mostly sunny with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will be dry and calm with lows in the mid 60s.

Our temperatures will warm up again Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon highs in the mid 80s and southeast winds 5-15 mph.

A warm front will lift north Sunday afternoon/evening increasing our rain chances after lunch through dinner. Rain chances will sit around 20%, no reason to cancel any plans.

Monday will kick start one of the warmest weeks so far this year with highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and 20% afternoon rain chance along the sea breeze.

