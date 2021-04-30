One more hot day before a heat break

Partly sunny skies and westerly winds will boost the heat today. Look for temps to rise into the mid 80s to 90.

The day will be mainly dry but we need to watch for a few isolated showers after about 4 pm along a cold front.

A 20% chance of showers is possible along the front through 8 pm. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening before clearing out for Saturday.

The front brings slightly cooler overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s, with a few upper 50s across northern zones.

Saturday’s breezy onshore flow drops temps to the upper 70s along the coast to near 80 inland. Dry and mostly sunny skies Saturday will change by Sunday.

A lifting warm front Sunday afternoon could bring afternoon showers and storms, mainly west of the I-95 corridor as temps increase back into the mid 80s.

Next week will be the hottest of the year with several days in the low to mid 90s.