We flip the calendar this weekend and by next week it will feel a lot like summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beautiful, almost summer-like weather as we wrap up the work week. Sunrise temperatures will be slowly rising over the next week and this will have a huge impact on our yards (grass will grow faster), on pools and area lakes, rivers and the Atlantic Ocean. Better beach days are ahead.

Friday will start very similarly, with hazy sunshine and mild temperatures (no rain). Sunrise is around 6:45 a.m. and morning temperature will basically be in the 60s. With strong sunshine, our temperatures will warm into the 70s before 10 a.m. and into the 80s by the lunch hour. Daytime highs will be near 90° and afternoons will see building clouds and by Friday afternoon or evening, a few downpours will push into Jacksonville.

A weak cool front rolls through and temperatures will dip into the weekend. Plus, a few showers will be moving through as well

This Weekend -- Big storms over Tornado Alley (Texas and Oklahoma) on Thursday will fade as they head towards Jacksonville. By this weekend, just a few showers will dance across the area. This will make it the FOURTH weekend in a row for us to get rain. Unlike the prior blowout weekends, this weekend, it will be weakest of showers and should only be at the nuisance rains. Saturday will have more clouds and cooler northerly breezes, with a few showers. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s, again a few showers will be possible.

Ad

Next week? A mini-heat wave? Highs may stretch well into the 90s.