May days will be upon us and so too will be May heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome to the weekend!

After a few showers danced across the area with a cool front passage on Friday afternoon our rain chances drop off on Saturday.

Sunday will see the rain chances return. This will make it the FOURTH weekend in a row for us to get rain.

Unlike the prior blowout weekends, this weekend, it will be weakest of showers and should only be at the nuisance rains. Saturday will have sunshine at sunrise but more clouds and cooler northerly breezes during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s, unfortunately, there will be a better chance of showers.

Next week? A mini-heat wave? Highs may stretch well into the 90s.