Storms pushing in

A cluster of storms over Blanding Blvd. is moving northeast toward the St. Johns River from Putnam county to Riverside in Duval county at 25 mph. Areas over Duval should expect rain through 6-6:30 pm. Other developing storms around and north of Palatka should shift into Green Cove Springs. Showers around Duval will move into Nassau county through 6pm with the rain shifting into southern Georgia this evening. Less rain is expected along the beaches south of St. Johns county.

Showers and storms across inland areas of NE FL will track toward the northeast and into southern Georgia this evening. Most of the rain fades away after 8 pm with areas of fog developing late tonight.

Temps don’t cool much overnight staying in the upper 60s.

A heat wave kicks in on Monday with the first of three 90 degree days. No rain is expected to cool us down. Furthermore, it gets hotter as the SW winds bake the area by pinning the sea breeze close to the coast.

The next chance for rain is Wednesday with scattered showers but Thursday appears wetter with a cold front and heavier rain. The heat breaks Friday behind the front with refreshing lower 80s which extend through next weekend’s dry forecast.