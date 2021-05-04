Another hot afternoon, Richard says a lucky few may see a shower or two

Another hot afternoon with near record highs.

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers, storms possible along the afternoon sea breeze. Near record highs today followed, midweek showers, and storms, then seasonal temperatures to close the week and open the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Record for today is 93 set in 2006. Sea breeze showers, storms possible mainly after 2pm, 20-30 percent. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog tonight. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies, wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for SE GA, 80s to low 90s across NE FL, 80s along the beaches. Showers with storms will move across our area as a cold front pushes through. Rain chances will develop early and linger through the day, overnight.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms Wednesday, Thursday and then sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Pollen: 6.2 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 68

8am 70