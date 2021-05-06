Cloudy icon
Showers, storms today, cooler temperatures to follow

Looking good for Mom

Richard Nunn
, The Morning Show meteorologist

Forecast
TODAY
TODAY

Scattered showers, storms will develop this morning and linger through sunset tonight.

Patchy fog generally along and near I-75.  Fog may shift further inland, toward Gainesville before mixing out around sunrise.

A cold front will push south through late morning with showers expected to begin this morning along the front and along the FL/GA border.  Shower coverage and t-storm chances will increase during the early afternoon, south of I-10. between 3-6 PM.  Strong to isolated severe storms possible, mainly south, from Gainesville to St Augustine.  Threats will be strong wind and small hail.  Localized areas could pick up 1-1.5″ of rain with training t-storms.  Flood threat remains low due to the recent dry weather.  Showers and isolated embedded t-storms may linger through sunset.

A drier, cooler airmass will filter in behind the front bringing welcomed relief after several days of near record warmth.

Thursday:  Rounds of rain with thunderstorms likely.  A warm start with temperatures in the 60s to 70s.  Rain chances will increase through the morning and afternoon near and along the FL/GA line, 60-70 percent.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.  Clearing skies overnight.

Friday:  Sunny, cool and windy.  Morning lows in the 50s and 60s under clearing skies.  Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Windy conditions, NW 15-20 mph.  Clear, cool and calm overnight.

Looking ahead:  Warming through the weekend.  Sunny skies through Mother’s Day

Pollen:0.8 Hickory, Oak, Grass

