Showers, storms today, cooler temperatures to follow

Scattered showers, storms will develop this morning and linger through sunset tonight.

Patchy fog generally along and near I-75. Fog may shift further inland, toward Gainesville before mixing out around sunrise.

A cold front will push south through late morning with showers expected to begin this morning along the front and along the FL/GA border. Shower coverage and t-storm chances will increase during the early afternoon, south of I-10. between 3-6 PM. Strong to isolated severe storms possible, mainly south, from Gainesville to St Augustine. Threats will be strong wind and small hail. Localized areas could pick up 1-1.5″ of rain with training t-storms. Flood threat remains low due to the recent dry weather. Showers and isolated embedded t-storms may linger through sunset.

A drier, cooler airmass will filter in behind the front bringing welcomed relief after several days of near record warmth.

Thursday: Rounds of rain with thunderstorms likely. A warm start with temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Rain chances will increase through the morning and afternoon near and along the FL/GA line, 60-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Clearing skies overnight.

Friday: Sunny, cool and windy. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s under clearing skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Windy conditions, NW 15-20 mph. Clear, cool and calm overnight.

Looking ahead: Warming through the weekend. Sunny skies through Mother’s Day

Pollen:0.8 Hickory, Oak, Grass