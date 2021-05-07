Fabulous Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday and Saturday will be (possibly) the best back to back spring days we will see before summer really settles in with heat and humidity.

Both mornings will see sunrise temperatures in the 40s (inland and in Georgia) and beaches will start off around 60°. That doesn’t sound all that cool, but it will be as cool as we may see for many months.

The record low for Saturday morning is 45° set in 1992.

We will get very close to that number west of Jacksonville.

Mother’s Day will have beautiful skies, as the sun will be dominate and the UV Index will be in the Very High / Extreme range. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Perfect beach weather.

As cold as we will see until October?