Windy weather makes way for chilly Saturday morning

Happy Fri-yay! It’s been a beautiful sunny day with highs in the upper 70s and winds breezy out of the northwest 15-20 mph.

All thanks to the passing cold front, we’ll wake up on the chilly side early Saturday morning with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s low 50s across SE GA and NE FL. You’ll want a jacket early on but you won’t need it all day.

Saturday will be a sunny and comfortable day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast 8-12 mph.

Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day will be the perfect day to celebrate mom! Sunday afternoon highs will be on the warmer side in the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Temperatures in the low 90s return Monday with isolated rain chances that stick with us through midweek.