Weekend starts off with a burst of chilly morning temperatures

Happy Saturday!

Our inland counties are off to chilly start with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s, grab that jacket! Those to the east of I-95 along the coast are a bit warmer in the upper 50s low 60s.

We’ll warm up this afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s, sunny skies, and light winds out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Lows overnight will drop into the upper 50s low 60s with light winds and clear skies.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day with a cool morning and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Talk about some perfect weather to celebrate mom! #HappyMothersDay

Insolated showers return Monday with highs warming back up into the low 90s. Wet weather will stick with us through a good portion of the workweek.