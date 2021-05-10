Warm start, increasing showers, storms this week

Partly cloudy and hot this afternoon with a chance of afternoon showers, storms.

A warm start to the day with light patchy fog inland. Becoming partly cloudy and hot today. A slight chance of showers, storms mainly after 2pm, 30 percent across southeast Georgia, 20 percent for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy and warm following the showers, storms.

Another warm afternoon Tuesday with increasing showers, storms. 40-50 percent. Above average afternoon highs continue. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and continue overnight.

The pattern remains unsettled through most of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Most of these will stay north of I-10. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Patchy fog overnight.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with light patchy fog. Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing during the late morning, afternoon, 40-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will continue overnight, 20-30 percent.

Looking ahead: Did you like this past weekend? If you said yes, then I think you will like what Mother Nature has planned for this weekend too.

Pollen: 5.3 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 68

8am 71

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 86

3pm 89

4pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 82

10pm 77

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm