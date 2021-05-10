Wet weather pattern sticks around all week

Happy Monday!

Clouds made a comeback today and so will isolated rain chances. Our chance for rain will increase later this afternoon (30%), this could make for a stormy evening commute.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s with a southwest winds 12-15 mph.

Our chance for rain and partly cloudy skies may make it difficult to see the NASA launch of the Black Brant XII sounding rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This kind of launch provides an interesting sight in the northeast sky at 8:04 p.m.

If you’re able to catch a glimpse of the launch snap a photo and unload it to Snapjax, we will share your photos on the show.

Tuesday will be another day filled with partly cloudy skies, highs near 90 and thunderstorms. Due to an approaching frontal system we’ll see a 50% chance for storms, some of which have to potential to be on the stronger side.

This wet weather pattern will stick with us through Friday. The only change will be our temperatures. As the front passes our highs on Thursday an Friday will sit in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s will return by the weekend.