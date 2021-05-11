Partly cloudy and humid with showers and storms developing late

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers, storms along the afternoon sea breeze.
A frontal boundary will continue to slowly move southeast over the next few days. The front will push through central GA today and tonight, then stall near the GA-FL line Wednesday. This unsettled pattern will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms the next few days. There is a low-end chance for some strong storms to develop. The main area to watch will be along and north of I-10 and along I-95 corridor.
The front will make some southward progress Thursday, slowly sinking across NE FL Thursday through Thursday night. Models last few days had been highlighting a drier, cooler air mass moving in behind the front, rendering another nice weekend. However, there are a couple of models that do not agree. Both the GFS and the ECMWF have a weak front developing offshore Friday. This new solution sets up a nor`easter event for the weekend, with strong onshore winds keeping cloud cover socked in over the region and allowing the development of rounds of coastal showers...
Tuesday: A cloudy start will give way to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms developing during the afternoon, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. A slight chance of showers overnight, 20 percent.
Wednesday: Widely scattered showers, storms will develop along a slow moving front, 50-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for northeast Florida. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.
Looking ahead: Wet weather through Thursday with a drier airmass nudging in Friday. Models are split at this time and will continue to monitor these changes.
Pollen: 4.9 Hickory, Oak, Grass
7am 67
8am 70
10am 80
11am 83
12pm 86
3pm 87
4pm 88
5pm 87
8pm 79
10pm 75
Sunrise: 6:35 am
Sunset: 8:11 pm