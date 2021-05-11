Partly cloudy and humid with showers and storms developing late

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers, storms along the afternoon sea breeze.

A frontal boundary will continue to slowly move southeast over the next few days. The front will push through central GA today and tonight, then stall near the GA-FL line Wednesday. This unsettled pattern will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms the next few days. There is a low-end chance for some strong storms to develop. The main area to watch will be along and north of I-10 and along I-95 corridor.

The front will make some southward progress Thursday, slowly sinking across NE FL Thursday through Thursday night. Models last few days had been highlighting a drier, cooler air mass moving in behind the front, rendering another nice weekend. However, there are a couple of models that do not agree. Both the GFS and the ECMWF have a weak front developing offshore Friday. This new solution sets up a nor`easter event for the weekend, with strong onshore winds keeping cloud cover socked in over the region and allowing the development of rounds of coastal showers...

Tuesday: A cloudy start will give way to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms developing during the afternoon, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. A slight chance of showers overnight, 20 percent.

Wednesday: Widely scattered showers, storms will develop along a slow moving front, 50-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for northeast Florida. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet weather through Thursday with a drier airmass nudging in Friday. Models are split at this time and will continue to monitor these changes.

Pollen: 4.9 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 67

8am 70

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 86

3pm 87

4pm 88

5pm 87

8pm 79

10pm 75

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm