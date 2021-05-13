One day nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Having a nor’easter in the month of May, is fairly rare. Over the past 150 years, here in Jacksonville, we have only had 27 May days where daytime temperatures remained at or below 68°.

More impressive is that over the past 150 years there have been “zero” summer days with highs at or below 68°. Whoa!

That will make Thursday a very important weather day for Jacksonville. The last time we did this was back in 2014.

The key words? Cloudy, cool, breezy, drizzly.

Not cold enough for a jacket, unless you are at the beach, where winds will gust up to 25 mph. There will also be rain, albeit, not heavy throughout the day. You may want to keep an umbrella with you.

And, it will be an upside down day, with the highest temperature for the day right around midnight (Wednesday night), that value will be about 68°.

Once we get past Thursday, Friday will show a slow rebound with increasing sunshine and by this weekend we see conditions get back to normal.

Ad

Temperatures in the 50s in Georgia and low 60s in Jacksonville