One day nor’easter is fading away throughout Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday will undoubtedly end up being the coolest day/afternoon we will see in Jacksonville until October. The afternoon high was 69° and it was a spike up, as the temperatures jumped as the sun briefly came out.

For some perspective, the normal high is 85° and the record high on Thursday is actually the day in which we had seen our earliest 100° day.

There actually have been just two 100° days during May, in Jacksonville, once in 1967, on May 13th and just two years ago in 2019.

Grab a jacket Friday morning as we will start in the 50s and temperatures will be slow to warm, looking for a high around 75°. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will still be breezy, northeast winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday and Sunday, the weekend looking super nice.

Sunrise temperatures will continue to start in the upper 50s (inland) and low 60s (at the beach). Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures reach into the low 80s (inland) and the mid to upper 70s at area beaches. Winds will be gusty, up to 25 mph. These winds will help to, unfortunately, build rip currents and surf that will be at a level where swimmers could get in trouble.

Rip current risk will be high and the UV index will be in the very high range.

So, too much of a good thing could be a not-so-good thing.