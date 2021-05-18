Partly Cloudy icon
Aaahhh... Weather continues.

May can easily be a brutal month for blazing hot, super sunny afternoons

John Gaughan
, Chief meteorologist

forecast
Some coastal issues including elevated rip current risk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Darn good looking days.

Sunrise temperatures are pleasantly cool (60s), hazy sunny skies throughout the daytime hours as afternoon highs are topping out right around 80°.

Real nice!

The downside? The sea breeze (onshore) easterly winds will be somewhat of an issue for fire fighters in St. Johns County as afternoon winds will gust up to 25 mph.

FWIW, any winds that we have that are onshore (easterly component) tend to not be the type winds that increase our fire danger. Easterly winds tend to be with higher relative humidity levels.

Those not affected by fires and smoke, will enjoy the breezy afternoons over the next few days.

This pattern of weather is expected to last throughout the work week. It will be breaking down over this weekend and indications are we will be looking at our first real stretch of summer weather next week.

More on this later...

Real pleasant work week

