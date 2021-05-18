Summer heat stays away but not for long

We are locked in to nice lower to mid 80s with tolerable humidity levels.

Thank the breezy easterly winds for keeping the excessive heat away because it comes back for a long time by Sunday.

In the meantime look for partly cloudy skies giving way to temps in the 70s this evening and morning lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday highs reach the low 80s with breezy east winds 15 mph.

Any showers in the onshore flow will be very rare at under 20 percent. Significant rain is unlikely anytime soon. In fact none is expected until something breaks this pattern which may stay dry until June.

The heat wave starts Sunday with 90°+ heat baking in until the end of May.