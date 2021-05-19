Aaahhh... Weather continues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Darn good looking days.

Sunrise temperatures are pleasantly cool (60s), hazy sunny skies throughout the daytime hours as afternoon highs are topping out right around 80°.

Real nice!

The downside? The sea breeze (onshore) easterly winds have been pushing a few brief, pesky downpours onshore as well. Rainfall amounts? Basically under 1/10th of an inch, enough to get the windshield wipers flapping hard and make a few small puddles.

This pattern of weather is expected to last throughout the work week. It will be breaking down over this weekend and indications are we will be looking at our first real stretch of summer weather next week.

More on this later...