Cloudy icon
72º

Weather

Aaahhh... Weather continues.

Other than a handful of breezy cooling showers briefly passing through, our weather has been incredible

John Gaughan
, Chief meteorologist

Tags: 
forecast
Awesome afternoon
Awesome afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Darn good looking days.

Sunrise temperatures are pleasantly cool (60s), hazy sunny skies throughout the daytime hours as afternoon highs are topping out right around 80°.

Real nice!

The downside? The sea breeze (onshore) easterly winds have been pushing a few brief, pesky downpours onshore as well. Rainfall amounts? Basically under 1/10th of an inch, enough to get the windshield wipers flapping hard and make a few small puddles.

This pattern of weather is expected to last throughout the work week. It will be breaking down over this weekend and indications are we will be looking at our first real stretch of summer weather next week.

More on this later...

Oh boy, better enjoy our cooler weather.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: