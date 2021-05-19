Partly cloudy skies with passing showers, summer heat returns this weekend

Showers possible under a steady onshore flow. Becoming partly cloudy as the east wind blows.

High pressure to our north will keep the breeze blowing under partly cloudy skies. Showers possible along our coastal counties through early evening, 20 percent. Mild temperatures and less wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: A few showers with patchy fog with mild morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: East 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind East 10-20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Mild start to the weekend and then summer heat moves in.

Pollen: 4.8 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 64

8am 67

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 74

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm