Enjoy these spring days, summer temperatures are on the way

Breezy under partly cloudy skies as near seasonal and dry conditions continue.

High pressure to our north will keep us under the onshore flow. Wind from the east at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts. A high risk of Rip Currents and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect for our local beaches and waterways. Mild overnight temperatures with light wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.

Thursday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind East 10-20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Friday: Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. A slight chance of coastal showers, 20 percent. Wind ENE 10-20 mph. Light wind overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures through Saturday, warmer Sunday and through the start of next week.

Pollen: 5.3 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 67

8am 70

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm