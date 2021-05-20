Mostly Cloudy icon
Enjoy these spring days, summer temperatures are on the way

Summer heat returns Sunday

Richard Nunn
, The Morning Show meteorologist

Forecast
5-20
5-20

Breezy under partly cloudy skies as near seasonal and dry conditions continue.

High pressure to our north will keep us under the onshore flow.  Wind from the east at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts.  A high risk of Rip Currents and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect for our local beaches and waterways.  Mild overnight temperatures with light wind tonight.  Light, patchy fog inland.

Thursday:  Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide.  Wind East 10-20 mph.  Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Friday:  Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide.  A slight chance of coastal showers, 20 percent. Wind ENE 10-20 mph.  Light wind overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Seasonal temperatures through Saturday, warmer Sunday and through the start of next week.

Pollen:  5.3 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 67

8am 70

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

Sunrise:  6:30 am

Sunset:  8:17 pm

