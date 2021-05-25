Round 2 of heat and sunshine

Highs reach the low 90s today with some areas suffering under hotter mid 90s west of Highway 301. Beaches see the sea breeze after 1 pm holding temps to the 80s.

Sunny and dry skies prevail today with S to SE breezes 8-10 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s across inland portions of the area, with lows in the upper 60s at the beaches.

Hot and dry conditions will continue through the work week with the hottest days Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend heat starts to break with a noticeable drop back into the mid 80s Sunday and Memorial Day as showers and NE breezes break the heat wave.