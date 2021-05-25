Toasty Tuesday while the heat builds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big high pressure is building over Jacksonville the next few days. The immediate impact will be for lighter winds, super sunny skies and for hotter afternoon temperatures. These warmer daytime highs will also lead to warmer overnight temperatures.

Highs reached the 90s on Monday and could reach the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday. Super sunshine will bring us UV levels in the extreme range (11) and a burn could take place within 12-15 minutes. Whew!

The real downside?

The 90s are here for summer!

Saturday’s high of 85° was with super sunny skies and dry conditions. The next time we will have an equally (or cooler) day it is most likely due to a stormy summer day. That will also be with lots of clouds, high humidities, generally tropical conditions.

Of course, there will be October, as the next most likely time we will have another equally beautiful Saturday.