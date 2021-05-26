Big heat is here

Today marks the middle of a heat wave that will end by Sunday. Until then it will actually get hotter.

This morning the pleasant temperatures in the 60s warm to near 85° before noon. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will push temps higher to 93° this afternoon. Areas west of Jacksonville top out in the mid 90s. Winds from the south 10-15 switch to an east sea breeze after 2 pm.

Tonight look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 closer to the coast. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday and Friday get hotter with the heat around 96 and partly sunny dry conditions.

Showers return this weekend- less so Saturday but a front could boost rain Sunday with afternoon thunderstorms tracking back to the coast.

Temps break down from the 90s Saturday to mid 80s Sunday.

Memorial Day will be breezier with clouds and scattered showers. Monday’s cooler 80s will feel nice after this week’s heat.

