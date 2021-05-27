Another hot day on the horizon

Happy Thursday! We’re off to a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s low 70s.

As the morning continues we will quickly crank up the heat. Thursday afternoon highs will climb in the mid to low 90s with mostly sunny skies and winds southeast at 5-10 mph.

Models are picking up on a slight chance (20%) for a sea breeze shower later this afternoon.

Friday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to low 90s.

Heading into the weekend we’ll start to switch things up. Isolated rain chances return Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. This will leave us slightly cooler for Memorial day.

Monday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance for isolated showers. Highs will only climb into the low 80s with a bit of a breeze.

Scattered rain chances will stay in our forecast for a good portion of next week.