Dusty days drying our yards out fast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pictures tell the story as we have seen only 6 days with light showers all month. The result has been less than 1/2″ of rain for the month. The biggest impact has been on our yards. Before things get too dry and our yards become too damaged, now is the time to start watering.

The schedule is simple. Based upon your address, odd addresses should water on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s, even addresses are Thursday’s and Sunday’s. If you do water, best not to do it during the heat of the day as not only will the watering evaporate from the sunshine, but this can actually add more stress to your plants. But do so before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Here are the numbers...

Under 1/2" inch over 26 days

6 days with light showers, that's all...