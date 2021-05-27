Hottest afternoons so far this year developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big dominating high pressure will continue to pump up our afternoon high temperatures. We have had three 90° days in a row and we are likely to see at least 3 more before rain chances build into Memorial Day.

Good news starts at the beach. Winds have been shifting and relaxing, seas offshore and surf will flatten out. The red flags posted at area beaches the past 9 days will be changed to yellow for medium rip current risks. By this weekend, we could see green for low rip current risks. It depends on how winds shift to a more westerly direction.

Highs today will be in the low 90s, even the beaches will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The heat will go even higher as the winds shift to westerly, the beaches may see highs into the 90s. Making it truly a beach weekend.

Possible hits to our forecast may come later today, as I-95 thundershowers may develop. This is a new development, Danielle will have more as the forecast models update overnight.

Ad

Other weekend issues include a possible backdoor cold front on Memorial Day, that would make our temperatures cool, skies cloudy and a possible mini-mini-nor’easter. Ugh... But let’s see how this possibility actually develops.