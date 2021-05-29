Models jam a cold front through Jacksonville on Saturday and this is a good thing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cold front will be approaching Jacksonville later Saturday this will push showers and storms through Georgia early Saturday afternoon and then into Jacksonville during the evening hours (3-8pm). Pre-cold front, temperatures will be very warm and max out in the low 90s as southwesterly winds (up to 20 mph) will push the heat to area beaches. Highs along the coast maybe the highest they have been all week, around 90°.

Once again, watch for PM storms later Saturday.

Then dry and cooler air rush into Jacksonville, allowing for early Sunday morning temperatures to really bottom out in Georgia. Folks in the Peach State may wake-up to morning temperatures in the 50s! Nice! Morning temperatures in Florida will also be nice, mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be a banner day for sunshine! Highs will be cooler as northerly winds will keep afternoon highs in the 80s.

Memorial Day also looks pleasantly warm, with highs around 87°. Gusty coastal winds out of the northeast will develop in the afternoon making boating offshore more challenging.

Danielle will have more on your forecast.