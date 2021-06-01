Cough, cough, choke, wow has it been dry!!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dry lawn? Yep!

Only 0.48″ of rain fell at Jacksonville International Airport during May. Normally we should be closer to 3.25″ Plus, the air was dry, as the month was about 2.5° cooler than normal. No wonder so many yards are looking rather crispy.

Hang in there though, forecast models are hinting at a good amount of rain over the next week. For some, the amount may reach nearly 3″. For others? Could be under an inch, which is not enough to help out those dry patches in our yards.

So, here is the reminder when it comes to watering.

Spot treatments can be done at anytime, but best after 4 p.m. as evaporation rates and water absorption rates are far better for your yard.

Normal rainfall amounts are more than 3"

4th Driest!