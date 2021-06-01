Hurricane Season starts today and it’s a cool start for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A cool start for Jacksonville on this first day of Hurricane Season. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s just west of town into Georgia, about as cool as we are likely to be through early September. Yes, it will be months before we see inland morning temperatures this cool. Enjoy!

Memorial Day was one of the prettiest that we have seen in decades. Here’s more on that...

But wait! May was also the fourth driest, here’s more on that...

All of that will slowly change as clouds, humidity, and temperatures build into the weekend as our first (of many) tropical waves/tropical moisture will push across the State of Florida throughout the upcoming hurricane season.

But not today!

A terrific Tuesday as afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s under super sunny skies and light to moderate Easterly winds. With these onshore winds, there will be a high Rip Current Risk.

Wednesday and Thursday will see clouds build to a point of cranking up sea breeze thundershowers each afternoon. These should be just scattered and moderate in intensity. But they will represent change to a wetter pattern. Highs will be in the 80s as winds become Southeasterly.

Ad

Friday-Sunday, not a washout, but afternoon rains/storms are expected and some will produce heavy amounts of rainfall. More on these rains later this week.