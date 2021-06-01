Is May our Goldilocks month?

If I had a Top 5 list of months, May would be my #1. It’s the month Luvbug and I said, “I do” in front of our family and friends. The weather is typically quiet and up to the last five years it was the last month we could vacation without the concern of hurricanes.

While hurricanes have started to crash late spring parties, for the most part our local weather makes a nice backdrop to stay-cations and long weekend camping trips. This past month did not disappoint. Although dry, there were plenty of open window weather days.

May is when spring really starts to look like summer. Flowers are still blooming and grass is turning green after the winter nap. To make that happen though, we need rain. It wasn’t the driest May ever, that was in 1927 when less than a tenth of an inch was measured. It wasn’t the wettest either, that was in 1903 when almost 15 inches fell over the 31 days. This year our rain buckets were shy of yearly averages by almost 3 inches, picking up around a scant half inch.

Temperatures were mostly near seasonal, but a couple of cooler days tipped the scale almost 2 degrees cooler than last year. There were some warm days too. Nine out of the 31 days were at 90 or above. The hottest, 94 degrees, came three days before the kickoff to the unofficial start of summer.

The more Mother Nature I can get, the happier I am. You may have heard me say something about, open window weather days. We had plenty of those too. Morning lows as little as 46 degrees in the first week of the month and 13 mornings at 60 degrees or less made it easy. Making May more of a Goldilocks month we had zero days of less than freezing temperatures.

May was named after the Roman goddess Maia who oversaw the growth of plants, a nurturer who cared for the flowers that open in April. I think about that as I pick, clip and sip in my yard.