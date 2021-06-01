Much needed rainfall on the horizon

Happy Tuesday! After a beautiful and cool Monday the heat and humidity made a comeback this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As we go through our evening we can expect a few clouds to fill the sky with lows slowly dropping into the upper 60s low 70s overnight.

Some much needed rainfall will return back into our forecast Wednesday. The showers will develop late morning/afternoon, mainly along the east coast sea breeze. Showers will slowly track west through the afternoon. The storms will be scattered so not everyone will see the rainfall they need Wednesday. Models suggest most locations seeing less than half and inch of rain, unless caught under a brief downpour.

Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 80s.

As we head through the rest of the work week into the weekend we’ll settle into a wet weather pattern. Daily rain chances stick with us over the next 5-7 days so there’s a pretty good chance majority of us will see the rain we need at some point.

Thursday will be another warm day in the upper 80s with a 40% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

We’ll up those rain chances slightly Friday and Saturday to 50% with highs still in the upper 80s.