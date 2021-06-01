Partly cloudy and dry today, Richard says much needed rain chances increase the rest of the week

A cool start to your Tuesday followed by partly cloudy skies and a warm onshore flow. Brief cloud cover will build along the seabreeze and then continue to push inland. Showers and storms return Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week. After a mostly dry May we can use the rain.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Light to calm wind overnight will allow patchy fog to form. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s inland. Partly cloudy overnight with light to patchy fog.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with 60s to low 70s will start the day. The humidity returns as shower and storm chances increase under partly cloudy skies. A late morning start for Flagler and southern St. Johns county and then around noon for areas along and near I-95. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for inland areas. Showers will fade around sunset.

Ad

Looking ahead: Rain chances will continue through the west of the week and this weekend.

Pollen: 4.1 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 56

8am 60

10am 79

12pm 83

3pm 85

4pm 86

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm