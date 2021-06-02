Umbrella days return to Jacksonville

Rain amounts will be decent but not enough to help our yards (grass) out a lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another amazing morning on Tuesday, we had a low of 55°, the 3rd coolest June 1st morning in 150 years, not too shabby. A nice way to start the first meteorological day of summer. Yes, the same day the official start of hurricane season takes place, so too does summer. Funny how that works.

Grab your umbrella

Not so cool Wednesday morning, as southeasterly winds are bringing us warmer and soon, wetter conditions. Wednesday and Thursday will see clouds build to a point of cranking up sea breeze thundershowers each afternoon. These should be just scattered and moderate in intensity. But they will represent change to a wetter pattern. Highs will be in the 80s as winds are southeasterly up to 15 mph.

Friday-Sunday, not a washout, but afternoon rains/storms are expected and some will produce heavy amounts of rainfall. More on these rains later this week.