Sea breeze showers and storms

Rounds of showers and storms are on the way again today. Morning showers will fade along our beaches as we get ready for more this afternoon. A lull in the showers will takes us through around 11 am. Showers and isolated storms will form along the active sea breeze around noon, continuing through sunset. Some may linger overnight along our coastal areas.

Thursday: Patchy fog followed by afternoon showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms will develop after noon and continue through sunset. Wind SE 5-15mph.

Friday: Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Patchy fog and damp. Showers possible along our coastal areas then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Clouds with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs n the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Afternoon showers and storms through the weekend, drier weather early next week.

Pollen: 3.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 71

8am 74

10am 81

12pm 85

3pm 86

4pm 87

8pm 83

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm