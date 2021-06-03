Sea breeze showers and storms

Rounds of showers and storms are on the way again today. Morning showers will fade along our beaches as we get ready for more this afternoon. A lull in the showers will takes us through around 11 am. Showers and isolated storms will form along the active sea breeze around noon, continuing through sunset. Some may linger overnight along our coastal areas.
Thursday: Patchy fog followed by afternoon showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms will develop after noon and continue through sunset. Wind SE 5-15mph.
Friday: Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Patchy fog and damp. Showers possible along our coastal areas then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Clouds with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs n the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Afternoon showers and storms through the weekend, drier weather early next week.
Pollen: 3.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass
7am 71
8am 74
10am 81
12pm 85
3pm 86
4pm 87
8pm 83
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 6:25 am
Sunset: 8:25 pm