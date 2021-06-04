Afternoon showers lead us into a wet weekend ahead

Happy Fri-yay! A few showers have developed south of I-10 across northeast Florida this afternoon, you can expect brief downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. These showers will fade after sunset.

Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be another damp day with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Once again scattered showers and thunderstorms will build after lunch. We’re looking at a 60% chance of rain between lunch and dinner. those who see rain could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Sunday will be another wet day with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s with winds southeast 5-10 mph.

This damp and cloudy pattern will follow us into Monday before the sun slowly returns Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 90s by midweek.

