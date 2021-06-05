Scattered afternoon showers, High rip current risk along our beaches

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to cloudy skies, light winds and mild temperatures in the low 70s.

This afternoon will be another damp day with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s low 90s. Once again scattered showers and thunderstorms will build after lunch. We’re looking at a 70% chance of rain between lunch and dinner. Those who see rain could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain or higher if they’re caught under a downpour.

Heads up, if you have plans to head to the beach today there is a high rip current risk. Please pay attention to the flags posted on the beach and if you do enter the water make sure you’re by a lifeguard.

High Rip Current Risk (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Sunday will be another wet day with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies. Most of the shower activity will develop across southeast Georgia after 2pm and then along the I-75 corridor after 8pm. Those along the I-95 corridor across northeast Florida will see a small chance for rain.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s with winds southeast 5-10 mph.

This damp and cloudy pattern will follow us into Monday before the sun slowly returns Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 90s by midweek.