Rain chances slowly dwindle as we heat up this week

Happy Sunday!

We’ve seen highs today in the upper 80s low 90s with winds picking up out of the southeast 10-15 mph.

Most of the shower activity that developed across southeast Georgia has tracked north leaving most of us on the drier side.

Later this afternoon into this evening the eastern sea breeze will collide with the gulf sea breeze along the I-75 corridor, resulting in thunderstorm development and heavy rainfall. Those along the I-95 corridor across northeast Florida will see little to no rain.

Heads up, if you have plans to head to the beach today there is a moderate rip current risk. Please pay attention to the flags posted on the beach and if you do enter the water make sure you’re by a lifeguard.

This damp and cloudy pattern will follow us into Monday before the sun slowly returns Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 90s by midweek.