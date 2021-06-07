Heat and humidity make a comeback this week

Happy Monday! You can definitely feel the heat and humidity when you step out the door today! Not to mention we’re tracking some scattered showers and storms across portions of NE FL and SE GA. These storms are capable of producing periods of heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Showers will fade after sunset tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low 70s.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s low 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and a 20% chance for showers during the afternoon.

A slight chance (20%) for daily isolated showers will stay in our forecast through the rest of the week.

By Wednesday our temperatures will climb into the low 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s.

With the temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s and our dewpoints in the low 70s, our feel-like temperature could climb close to the triple digits mark by the weekend.